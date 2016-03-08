Kanye West says he's done selling albums and will stick to 'only streaming'

Kanye West says he’s not going to release any more CDs and instead will move forward with only streaming.

The rapper took to Twitter Monday and announced that “The ‘Yeezus’ album packaging was an open casket to CDs” and there will be “no more CDs from me.”

I was thinking about not making CDs ever again… Only streaming

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) March 7, 2016

the Yeezus album packaging was an open casket to CDs r.i.p

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) March 7, 2016

uuuuuuum, so there it is… No more CDs from me

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) March 7, 2016

“Yeezus” was West’s sixth album, released back in 2013.

When he finally released “The Life of Pablo,” his seventh album, in February, it was offered on his website for $20 and available on Tidal, Jay Z’s streaming service, of which West is also a coowner. West ultimately removed the download link from his website, and the album has been a Tidal exclusive ever since.

But the exclusivity of the streaming deal has caused the album to be heavily pirated. As of February 18, more than half a million people had pirated it.

If he sticks to streaming his albums using exclusive deals, he may run into the same problem in the future.

After announcing the news, he also tweeted about being “the best version of me” and told people to “please avoid trying to talk me out of being me in the future.”

question… Why do people not want me to be me?

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) March 7, 2016

I want people to be the best version of themselves and I will be the best version of me.

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) March 7, 2016

please avoid trying to talk me out of being me in the future

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) March 7, 2016

