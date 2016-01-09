Kanye West just released a new song -- and may have revived his free Friday listens

Kanye West has brought back a beloved holiday, and with it a new song.

In the run-up to the release of “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” in 2010, Kanye’s “G.O.O.D. Fridays” became well-known as a place to find a free new song every week for 15 weeks, including “Power (remix),” “Monster,” “Chain Heavy,” and an unmastered version of “So Appalled.”

Kim Kardashian, no stranger to breaking the internet, did so this morning for a much different reason when she seemed to announce the return of the tradition.

The announcement fanned the flames of fans excited about this new run of “G.O.O.D. Fridays.”

KANYE BROUGHT BACK GOOD FRIDAYS IM SO HAPPY

— nick (@nickisatool) January 8, 2016

NEW KANYE MUSIC EVERY FRIDAY. JUST LIKE GOOD FRIDAYS. LIFE IS GOOD

— el compa (@jose_ocean) January 8, 2016

Kanye then shared the final mix of the track “Real Friends” on Soundcloud (after a little technical difficulty).

You can listen to the new song here.

The fact that “G.O.O.D. Fridays” appear to be back also means that Kanye’s long-awaited “SWISH” album may finally be close to release after being teased for much of 2015. It was also just announced that Yeezy will be headlining Governor’s Ball in New York this June, meaning a tour supporting the new album may not be far off either.

