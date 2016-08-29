Everything Kanye West just said in his epic MTV Video Music Awards speech

It was rumoured MTV would give Kanye West four minutes to do whatever he wanted on the Video Music Awards stage, and he did not disappoint.

The rapper nearly took double the amount of time to address the crowd at Madison Square Garden in New York City about Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, his controversial “Famous” music video, and more before debuting a new music video for “Fade.”

If you missed any of West’s more than seven-minute speech, INSIDER has transcribed the entire bit for you below:

I am Kanye West, and that feels really great to say especially this year.

I came here to present my new video, but before I do that, I’mma talk.

Now, later tonight, “Famous” might lose to Beyoncé, but I can’t be mad. I’m always wishing for Beyoncé to win, so, you know. But for people to understand, just how blessed we are, it was an expression of our now, our fame right now, us on the inside of the TV. You know just to put … the audacity to put Anna Wintour right next to Donald Trump … I mean like, I put Ray J in there bro. Like this is fame bro, like … I see you Amber.

My wife is a G. Not a lot of people wives would let them say that right there. We came over in the same boat, now we all in the same bed. Well, maybe different boats, but, uh, you know. But if you think about last week, it was 22 people murdered in Chicago. You know, people come up to me like, ‘Man, that’s right take Taylor …” Bro. I love all ya’ll. That’s why I called her.

So, I was speaking at the Art Institute last year and one kid came up to me and he said three of my friends died and I don’t know if I’m going to be the next. And you have to think like, you know when you’re a senior and it’s like the last month and you just don’t feel like doing any more work? If you feel like you seeing people dying right next to you you might feel like, “What’s the point?” Life could start to feel worthless in a way.

I know times for me, I sit down and talk to older like rich people, you know. Aka white. And they tell me don’t compare yourself to Steve Jobs. Don’t compared yourself to Walt Disney. And my friend told me … Eh, brah, brah They tell me, don’t compare yourself to these people. My friend told me there’s three keys to keeping people improvised. That’s taking away their esteem, taking away their resources, and taking away their role models. My role models are artist merchants. There’s less than ten that I can name in history: Truman, Ford, Hughes, Disney, Jobs, West.

Bro. Broooooo.

Tonight, we here to have fun. I’m standing in front of my idol Puff Daddy. I’m standing in front of my wife Kim Kardashian West. I’m standing in front of the future: Chance the Rapper. Two Chainz. Jaden Smith. We are undeniably the influence, the thought leaders. I’m gonna play ya’ll a piece of my art, and I just hope ya’ll have a good time. Play that.