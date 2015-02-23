Kanye West is building a video game in which you help his late mother get into heaven

In a radio interview with the Breakfast Club, rapper Kanye West has revealed his latest side project outside of fashion: a video game about his dead mother.

Work on the as-yet-untitled game has been ongoing for the past “six months,” the Mirror reports. It’s based on one of his songs, “Only One,” and gameplay revolves around getting West’s late mother Donda into heaven.

“The idea is it’s my mother going through the gates of Heaven,” the rapper explained, “and you gotta bring her to the highest gates of Heaven by holding her to the light.”

West previously talked about his foray in game design, as student in seventh grade, in a 2009 interview with Detail.

So after the game, what’s next for Kanye? He hinted at one possibility in the interview: A partnership with Disney. “In the same way Adidas supported me,” he told the radio station, “I want Disney Imagineering to support my ideas.”

