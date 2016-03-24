Kanye West claims he just made $1 million in 2 days from his pop-up store

Fans lined the block waiting for their chance to purchase merchandise from Kanye West’s pop-up shop over the weekend, and according to the artist, they bought $1 million worth of items.

The Pablo pop-up shop was opened from March 18-20 in New York City’s SoHo neighbourhood. Some of the items being sold included a $200 booklet of nudes, a $350 bomber jacket, a $400 jean jacket, and a $45 Donda West/Robert Kardashian memorial shirt, which West recently wore on “Saturday Night Live.”

During a Twitter spree on Tuesday, West posted a tweet claiming that “no other brand could sell 1 million dollars of clothing in 2 days from 1 location.”

but there is no other brand that could sell 1 million dollars of clothing in 2 days from 1 location!!!

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) March 22, 2016

