Kanye West Had A Great Reaction When He First Met Michael Jackson

Kanye West may not seem like the type of person to get starstruck, but there is one musician who left him speechless.

According to two of Michael Jackson’s security guards, Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard, West was completely taken aback when meeting the King of Pop.

In a new tell-all book, “Remember the Time: Protecting Michael Jackson in His Final Days,” out June 3, Whitfield and Beard recall a meeting between both Jackson and West when they discussed working on a remix of “Billie Jean” for Jackson’s “Thriller 25” anniversary album.

“Once Kanye saw Mr. Jackson, he was the one who was starstruck. He started gushing. ‘Oh my God, Mr. Jackson, it’s such a pleasure and an honour to meet you. You just don’t know. I’m your biggest fan. I love you so much.'” “The whole time, Kanye was like a kid in a candy store. I’ve never seen somebody be so humble. To see him that way was surreal. Everybody knows that Kanye can be very arrogant, and here he was, just amazed to be in the same room as Mr. Jackson.”

Beard said it was the same way when singer Ne-Yo met Jackson. The R&B artist “couldn’t stop shaking.”

“Experiences like that made you remember just how special Mr. Jackson was to people,” Beard added.

Listen to Jackson and West’s collaboration below:

