Kanye West wrote a poem about McDonald's for Frank Ocean's magazine

As improbable as this sounds, Frank Ocean finally released a new album — although if you don’t have Apple Music, he might as well not have.

But for all the chatter around the elusive crooner’s sophomore album, “Blonde,” the most intriguing thing to come with the release is a poem that Kanye West wrote for Ocean’s accompanying magazine, “Boys Don’t Cry.”

The poem is about McDonald’s.

Here is the full text of “The Life of Pablo” rapper’s foray into poetry, “The McDonald’s Man.”

McDonalds Man McDonalds Man

The french fries had a plan

The french fries had a plan

The salad bar and the ketchup made a band

Cus the french fries had a plan

The french fries had a plan

McDonalds Man

McDonalds

I know them french fries have a plan

I know them french fries have a plan

The cheeseburger and the shakes formed a band

To overthrow the french fries plan

I always knew them french fries was evil man

Smelling all good and shit

I don’t trust no food that smells that good man

I don’t trust it

I just can’t

McDonalds Man

McDonalds Man

McDonalds, damn

Them french fries look good tho

I knew the Diet Coke was jealous of the fries

I knew the McNuggets was jealous of the fries

Even the McRib was jealous of the fries

I could see it through his artificial meat eyes

And he only be there some of the time

Everybody was jealous of them french fries

Except for that one special guy

That smooth apple pie

I dunno, man. There’s probably some deep, deep meaning in this poem about the home of the Happy Meal, but it’s really early on a Monday. I just want an Egg McMuffin.

KANYE WROTE A RAP ABOUT MCDONALDS FOR FRANK’S MAGAZINE, IM DEAD pic.twitter.com/qdr2Ub2YNs

— Jack Dudley (@duddersj) August 21, 2016

