Kanye West performed alongside accused rapist Marilyn Manson at ‘Donda 2’ listening party

Ye, Marilyn Manson, and DaBaby at the ‘Donda 2’ listening event. Kanye West/YouTube.

Ye performed alongside Marilyn Manson at the “Donda 2” listening party.

The pair appeared alongside DaBaby on stage and performed their song “Jail Pt.2.”

Marilyn Manson has been accused of sexual assault and battery by at least 16 women.

Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) brought accused rapist Marilyn Manson onstage during a listening event for his new album “Donda 2.”

Manson — who has been accused of sexual assault and battery by at least 16 women — appeared alongside Ye at the music event, which took place Tuesday at the LoanDepot Park stadium in Miami, Florida.

The pair shared the stage with the rapper DaBaby and performed their song “Jail Pt.2” from Ye’s 2021 album “Donda.” Footage from the evening, which has been shared widely on social media, shows the stadium’s audio beginning to fail as the trio attempt to perform. At one point, Ye throws his microphone away as the audio collapses.

Earlier this month, Digital Nas, one of Ye’s close collaborators, told Rolling Stone that Manson had been working closely with Ye on “Donda.”

“Every day I go to the studio, Marilyn is in there working on ‘Donda 2,'” Nas told the publication.

Nas continued to say that Ye doesn’t want Manson to perform “rap beats” on the upcoming album. The rapper has instead asked Manson to bring his own sound to the project.

“He wants Marilyn to play what he makes, and then Ye will take parts of that and sample parts of that and use parts of that like he did [when making] ‘Yeezus,'” Nas said. “He has some producers from ‘Yeezus’ working on ‘Donda 2’ this time around, Marilyn, me, a bunch of producers from ‘Donda 1.'”

As mentioned above, this isn’t the first time that Ye has collaborated with Manson.

Ye received backlash last year for featuring Manson — whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner — on the song “Jail Pt.2” from 2021’s “Donda.” Manson also appeared at one of Ye’s stadium listening parties for the album at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Manson has been accused of sexual and physical abuse by multiple women, including his former partner actor Evan Rachel Wood who publicly made allegations against the singer in February 2021.

In an Instagram post, the “Westworld” star accused Manson of “grooming” her as a teenager and “horrifically” abusing her for years.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” she said in a statement posted on Instagram. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission.”

In a new two-part documentary titled “Phoenix Rising,” Wood said Mason “essentially raped her” when they filmed a music video together in 2007.

In the documentary, which will premiere in March on HBO, Wood said that filming the video for the 2007 Manson song “Heart-Shaped Glasses (When the Heart Guides the Hand)” did not happen in the way it was pitched to her.

“We had discussed a simulated sex scene, but once the cameras were rolling, he started penetrating me for real,” Wood said in the documentary, which is directed by Amy Berg (“West of Memphis”).

Manson denied the allegations against him in an Instagram post last year describing them as “horrible distortions of reality.”