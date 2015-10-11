Kanye West went on an epic Twitter rant about his daughter making in-app purchases on an iPad

Kanye West, who normally makes headlines with his fashion endeavours and music, recently took to Twitter to express his outrage about an unlikely subject: in-app purchases.

West’s daughter North had apparently racked up a decent number of purchases in “kids games” on the family’s iPad, and the “Yeezus” rapper and future presidential candidate wasn’t pleased.

Fuck any game company that puts in-app purchases on kids games!!!

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) October 10, 2015

That makes no sense!!! We give the iPad to our child and every 5 minutes there’s a new purchase!!!

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) October 10, 2015

If a game is made for a 2 year old, just allow them to have fun and give the parents a break for Christ sake.

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) October 10, 2015

West touched on a nerve that Apple has already been forced to address in court.

In January of 2014, Apple agreed to a

$US32.5 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission over a lawsuit from parents who said the company of made it too easy for their kids to make in-app purchases in games downloaded from the App Store.

