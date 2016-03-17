Kanye West's new album is redefining the music industry

Nearly a month after officially releasing his new album, “The Life of Pablo,” Kanye West replaced one of the songs with a slightly different version on Tidal.
The album doesn’t exist in physical copies, and West has insisted it never will. Instead, he’s treating “Pablo” as a public work in progress — tweaking songs and readjusting tracklists in a way that both defies the traditional concept of an album and explores the possibilities of digital-only distribution.
Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Chelsea Pineda
