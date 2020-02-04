Kanye West and Kim Kardashian filmed a Q&A about their minimalistic home, but North West crashed and stole the show

Callie Ahlgrim
Architectural Digest/YouTubeKanye West and Kim Kardashian West have four children together. North, middle, is the oldest.
  • Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West recently filmed a video for Architectural Digest to answer questions about their minimalistic home.
  • Kim revealed details like her favourite room for selfies (the theatre), her favourite thing about the bathroom (the lighting), and how she feels about the pool (she’s never gone swimming in it).
  • At the 8:35 mark, 6-year-old North West comes running in and steals the show from her famous parents.
  • She refuses to leave and even pulls up a stool to sit right in the middle of the shot.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.