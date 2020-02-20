Kanye West publicly rejected a kiss from Kim Kardashian and fans have secondhand embarrassment

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have been married since 2014.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West were caught in an awkward moment at the NBA All-Star game on Sunday.

When the couple was broadcast on the jumbotron, Kardashian West leaned in for a kiss and West seemed to ignore her completely.

She eventually leaned all the way over to kiss him on the cheek.

People are dragging West’s “embarrassing” attitude on Twitter, while others think he was simply “oblivious.”

lmao now why he ain’t kiss her back ???? pic.twitter.com/oIVIXcMxvt — trey 〽️ (@trey_forde) February 17, 2020

The video has gotten some attention on Twitter, with many people dragging Wests “embarrassing” attitude.

lmao he stay embarrassing her ???? — trey 〽️ (@trey_forde) February 17, 2020

How Kim turns her head puckering her lips on the kiss cam and Kanye LITERALLY be like pic.twitter.com/2OUNsoBZtJ — Khalisa Haris (@KhalisaTanveer) February 18, 2020

The video of Kim and Kanye on the Kiss Cam gave me second hand embarrassment ???? — Sammy (@j0sammy) February 17, 2020

Kanye ignored Kim’s kiss like how my FRIENDS ignore me in the GroupChat ???????????? pic.twitter.com/42OJmvYvkS — Nathania (@Natthania__) February 17, 2020

Others, however, think West was simply “oblivious” in the moment and didn’t intentionally ignore her.

I think he was oblivious to the moment and simply just didn’t see the gesture???? — Chelsie⚡️ (@Adoretwin) February 17, 2020

he clearly didn’t notice she wanted a kiss cause when she kissed him he smiled hella big. awww that was cute at the end. — Arlene ☁️ (@arlene_m0r) February 17, 2020

I don’t think he was paying attention lol y’all make something out of anything — relevnt (@reIevnt) February 17, 2020

As the interaction ended, Kardashian West finally leaned all the way over to kiss West on the cheek.

She later posted a photo of that moment on her Instagram story, per Cosmopolitan.

