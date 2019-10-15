Kanye West almost derailed Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look because he thought it was 'too sexy'

Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have been married since 2014.

Kanye West’s opinion on his wife’s 2019 Met Gala look was revealed on an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

The night before the event, he told Kim Kardashian West that her Thierry Mugler look was “too sexy” and he felt negatively affected by “that vibe.”

“The night before the Met, you’re gonna come in here and say that you’re not into a corset vibe? You’re giving me really bad anxiety,” Kim replied.

“You built me up to be this sexy person and [have] confidence and all this stuff,” she continued. “And just because you’re on a journey and you’re on your transformation, doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot with you.”

Kanye West stood stoically by Kim Kardashian West’s side at the 2019 Met Gala – but his true opinion on his wife’s look was revealed during Sunday’s episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

The night before the event, during Kim’s final fitting, Kanye told her he thought the look was “too sexy” and he felt negatively affected by “that vibe.”

“Like the corset, underwear, all that vibe, I just feel like I just went through this transition from being a rapper, lookin’ at all these girls – and looking at my wife,” he said. “Like, ‘My girl needs to be just like the other girls, showing her body off, showing this, showing that.'”

“I didn’t realise that that was affecting like, my soul and my spirit, as someone that’s married and loved and the father of now, about to be four kids,” he continued. “A corset is like, a form of underwear, it’s hot – it’s like, it’s hot for who, though?”

E! Kanye had issues with Kim’s 2019 Met Gala look.

Kim was visibly irritated by her husband’s words and fired back that she didn’t need “any more negative energy,” especially given her existing stress surrounding the event.

Kim had revealed earlier on the episode that her skin-tight dress, custom-made by the legendary French designer Thierry Mugler, had been in the works for eight months. The intricate details were achieved with 500 hours of beading.



The 38-year-old mogul had also expressed that she was “so nervous” because she still felt flattered to be invited to the Met Gala – and because she didn’t want to let down Mugler, whom she called a “fashion god.”

“The night before the Met, you’re gonna come in here and say that you’re not into a corset vibe? You’re giving me really bad anxiety,” she told Kanye.

E! Kim had multiple fittings for her skin-tight Met Gala dress.

“You are my wife, and it affects me when pictures are too sexy,” Kanye said.

“You built me up to be this sexy person and [have] confidence and all this stuff,” she replied, “and just because you’re on a journey and you’re on your transformation, doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot with you.”

Kanye simply said “OK” and left the room. Kim remarked that she felt his comments were “ridiculous” once he was gone.

E! Kim during her final fitting before the 2019 Met Gala.

Interestingly, in a behind-the-scenes video from Vogue that was filmed the morning of the Met Gala, Kim said that Kanye had been very supportive.

“I’m just your plus-one,” Kanye told his wife, according to Kim. “You’re the cover girl and I’m your plus-one, so I’ll just kind of fade out in the background and be your date and let you shine.”

In the past, Kanye has praised his wife for her body confidence and called her nude selfies “a modern version of a painting.”



“I love her nude selfies,” he told Harper’s Bazaar in 2016. “I think it’s important for Kim to have her figure. To not show it would be like Adele not singing.”

“My wife is the face of the change of fashion, where designers who literally wouldn’t let her sit in shows are now making entire collections based off of her shape,” he added.

