Kanye West bought Kim Kardashian a talking hologram of her late father Robert Kardashian. The hologram called West the 'most genius man in the whole world.'

John Shearer / Getty Images Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West.

Kanye West gifted wife Kim Kardashian West a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian, for her birthday.

The hologram told Kim Kardashian West that her father was proud of her, danced and sang to Barry Mann’s song “Who Put the Bomp,” and described Kanye West as “the most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world.”

Production company Kaleida made the hologram using a gauze it calls “Holonet.” This contains real silver, which reflects projected light to create holographic effects.

It combines this with motion tracking, SFX, VFX, and “deepfake” tech.

Musician Kanye West bought wife Kim Kardashian West a hologram of her late father, lawyer Robert Kardashian, to celebrate her birthday.

The hologram, made in part using “deepfake” tech, spoke about Kardashian West’s childhood, before saying: “I am so proud of the woman you have become.”

It also said she married “the most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world, Kanye West.”

For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨???? It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/jD6pHo17KC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

Parts of the Holonet become transparent to give the impression of solid objects and real people existing in 3D space.

Parts of the Holonet become transparent to give the impression of solid objects and real people existing in 3D space.

It combines this with motion tracking, SFX, VFX, and deepfake tech.

Kaleida’s past clients include the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), Netflix, Nike, and Madam Tussauds.

The hologram told Kardashian West she is the “most amazing mother,” praised her career, and said she married “the most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world, Kanye West.”

“Sometimes I drop hints that I’m around, like when you hear someone make a big peefee, or when you make a big peefee,” the hologram added, referring to the Armenian word for flatulence.

The hologram also danced and sang to Barry Mann’s song “Who Put the Bomp.”



Other celebrities who have previously appeared as holograms include Tupac Shakur, Amy Winehouse, and Michael Jackson. In 2017, Celine Dion performed “If I Can Dream” on American Idol alongside a hologram of Elvis Presley, and in 2018 the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum unveiled a hologram of the former president.

Robert Kardashian was a lawyer and businessman, best-known for serving as defence attorney during OJ Simpson’s 1995 murder trial. He died in 2003.

Kardashian West, who turned 40 on October 21, shared the video on Twitter Thursday. She called the surprise “the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime,” saying that it was “so lifelike.”

She watched the hologram “over and over,” adding that it made her emotional.

