Everything Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have said about each other since filing for divorce

Kim discussed the reasons behind her divorce filing during an episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

Both Kim Kardashian and Ye stayed quiet about their personal lives for months following the announcement of their divorce filing. During a June episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” however, Kim discussed some of the friction in her relationship with Ye.

“I just think he deserves someone who will support his every move and will go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that,” she said.

“He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t. I feel like a fucking failure. It’s my third fucking marriage. Yeah, I feel like a fucking loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”