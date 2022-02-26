Everything Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have said about each other since filing for divorce

- Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce from Ye (formerly Kanye West) in February 2021.
- The former couple’s divorce has been public and messy.
- Insider has compiled a list of everything the pair have said about each other since the filing.
The couple married in May 2014 in a ceremony in Italy, and have four children together — North, 7; Saint, 5; Chicago, 2; and Psalm, 1. A source told TMZ that Kim requested a joint legal and physical custody of their four children and said they are “committed to co-parenting together.”
“I just think he deserves someone who will support his every move and will go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that,” she said.
“He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t. I feel like a fucking failure. It’s my third fucking marriage. Yeah, I feel like a fucking loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”
“He’s the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids,” she said. “So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing. His personality.”
Kim also poked fun at Ye’s failed political ambitions during the monologue.
“I’m not running for president. We can’t have three failed politicians in one family,” she said in reference to Ye as well as Caitlyn Jenner who ran for governor of California.
“‘SNL’ making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced,” Ye said on rapper N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN’s “Drink Champs” podcast in November 2021.
He added: “That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.”
The 44-year-old rapper later added that he believes the media are invested in trying to portray friction between Kim Kardashian and himself.
“They want it to be a new wedding, a new episode, a new TV show. Then they have people all around and my wife here, you know, this publicist that’s next to her — I don’t fuck with her,” he said.
“I feel like there are people who might not want Kim Kardashian to become a lawyer because you know what happens when Kim Kardashian becomes a lawyer? That shirt gets a little bit higher. The cleavage gets a little more covered up. It’s 14-year-old girls, 17-year-old girls that are posing a little bit they want to become a lawyer,” he told the podcast.
“She affects people in that way, and there’s people who don’t want her to affect women in that way. They want her to affect them in that other way.”
Ye also suggested that some of the lawyers that Kardashian trained with during parts of her legal education negatively affected her performance in law exams.
“My wife was in a session with the lawyer that was training her, and the lawyer started making bad suggestions, and I was like, ‘Man, this dude is an idiot.’ They’ve got an idiot teaching my wife. She gon’ fail the bar a third time,” he said.
Speaking to writer Bari Weiss on an episode of Weiss’ podcast “Honestly with Bari Weiss,” Kim said that she was “very forceful” trying to convince Ye not to wear the hat, which was a symbol of his support of Donald Trump.
Kim said that her view of the situation had changed in retrospect.
“Now looking back, I think, why should he take that off if that’s what he believes in? Why can’t he wear that on TV?” she said, noting that “half of the country” voted for Trump.
Kim told Weiss that the experience ultimately taught her “to be a little more empathetic for people who want to do what they want to,” and that she respected Ye’s knowledge and dedication to his beliefs.
“To me, that’s a good quality to have, no matter who is against you and no matter what the circumstances are,” she said.
During the event, Ye performed a medley of his hits, including “Runaway” from his 2010 album “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.”
During the final verse of “Runaway,” Ye added a new refrain that made reference to Kim Kardashian.
“I need you to run right back to me,” West repeated at the end of the song before adding, “More specifically, Kimberly.”
The new lyrics prompted a huge reaction from the crowd, which was estimated by NME magazine to be 78,000 people, and clips of the moment were shared widely across social media.
Buzzfeed reported that in the documents, Kim said that there was “no counseling or reconciliation effort” that could amend the “irreconcilable differences” between her and Ye.
“[Kanye] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives,” she said in the document. “Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted.”
“I am honestly so humbled to be here,” she said during her acceptance speech. “I started off as a closet organizer and a stylist. So the fact that I am winning a Fashion Icon Award, it’s like a pinch-me moment.”
Later in the speech, Kim joked that designers such as Burberry’s Riccardo Tisci and Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing were convinced to work with her after receiving calls from Ye, and thanked them for their support.
“To Kanye, even, for really introducing me to the fashion world. I fell in love with fashion and I’m so inspired by so many people but again, this is like a dream that I get to wake up and wear these amazing clothes and try new things and take a risk,” she said.
“I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night,” Ye said during the interview. “I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back, delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning.”
West said that his estranged wife was so relieved after he returned the laptop that she broke down in tears.
“She cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she seen it on the laptop? Because it represents how much she’s been used,” he said.
“Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will?” Ye said in the since-deleted post, tagging Kim.
Kim and North’s TikTok account has 5.9 million followers, and the bio says the page is “managed by an adult.”
Shortly after Ye posted his message, Kim responded on her Instagram story. She said her estranged husband’s “constant attacks” on her in interviews and on social media were “more hurtful than any TikTok North West might create.”
“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity,” Kim continued, adding, “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”
Later in the post, Kim said she wanted “nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship” and wished to handle all matters regarding the pair’s children privately.
In February 2021, Ye posted two screenshots of texts that he said were from Kim, in which she asked Ye to stop harassing Davidson.
“U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault,” the text read.
In response, Ye asked his fans not to harm the “Saturday Night Live” comedian, saying he would “handle the situation myself” and later took “accountability” for “harassing” Kim.
“I’m working on my communication,” Ye captioned a photo of himself standing on stage surrounded by clouds of smoke. “I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers, and community leaders.”
He continued: “Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screenshots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability.”
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
Kim Kardashian says ‘misinformation’ in Kanye West’s social-media posts has caused ’emotional distress’ in new court documents