Here's the video of Kanye West jumping in a lake during his concert in Armenia

Kanye West was mobbed by dozens of fans after he jumped into a lake during a concert in Yerevan, Armenia. Security guards had to wade into the water to help the rapper out amid the chaos.

West was visiting Armenia with his wife, Kim Kardashian, who has ancestral roots in the country.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press and Arman Gharjyan

