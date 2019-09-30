Kanye West was slammed by Christians for calling his new album 'Jesus Is King'

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella Kanye West at his ‘Sunday Service’ performance at Coachella this year.

Rapper Kanye West is being criticised by Christian Twitter users for naming his newest album “Jesus Is King.”

While the rapper has become more vocal about his religion in recent months, users still weren’t happy that West was seemingly equating himself with Jesus.

“What Kanye is doing is blasphemous,” one user wrote, while another simply said, “Kanye West isn’t a Christian.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kanye West is causing quite the stir among Christians on Twitter for titling his new album “Jesus Is King.”

After West has appeared to embrace his religion in recent months – hosting the quasi-religious “Sunday Services” every week – users were still angry with the rapper for his new album’s title.

“Jesus is King is trending on Twitter, except no one is talking about Jesus of Nazareth, the saviour of the world,” one user wrote, denouncing West as a “mere man” and not a god.

The reaction was one among several of other users sharing similar criticism, calling the rapper “blasphemous” and the “antichrist,” and accusing him of using Jesus for monetary gain.

Jesus is King is trending on Twitter except no one is talking about Jesus of Nazareth, the savior of the world & son of the living God who created heaven and earth. They're talking about the self-proclaimed god Kanye West who is a mere man. — Aaron (@Aaronofthewild) September 27, 2019

There are false versions of Jesus, but only ONE true and Living Jesus found in scriptures. When one promotes “Jesus” but is contrary to the word of God, it is false, the spirit of antichrist. — KJV PREPPER (@kjv_prepper) September 27, 2019

What Kanye is doing is blasphemous. He is a wolf in sheep's clothing deceiving. Matthew 15:8 NKJV

'These people draw near to Me with their mouth, And honor Me with their lips, But their heart is far from Me. — Isaiah (@ID12231) September 28, 2019

Jesus wouldn’t like his name being used for monetary gain. — dukesman (@dukesman2000) September 28, 2019

And others even took it a step further, saying West wasn’t a Christian and calling him a false prophet.

Kanye west isn't a Christian. — Aaron (@Aaronofthewild) September 1, 2019

Just a false prophet — Playdough (@Pgutnoproblem) September 28, 2019

Read more: Kim Kardashian revealed the release date for husband Kanye West’s latest album on Instagram after it was delayed

But some took a different view of West’s new album, positing that it was a good thing if it made people consider Christianity.

My mans the dude is spreading the name of Jesus and you are complaining — Rami Saba (@RamiSaba99) September 27, 2019

Also, at his Sunday Service he’s leading people to worship JESUS he’s not leading people to worship HIM….. — MackyFuck (@akidoapparel) September 28, 2019

Kanye West got the hip hop world buzzing about an album titled Jesus Is King! This dude here is changing the game. It's amazing. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) September 28, 2019

West has been teasing the release of “Jesus Is King” for some time now. The new album was supposed to be released on Friday but is now dropping on Sunday, according to Kim Kardashian West.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.