Here's how the bizarre theory that Kanye West cheated with Jeffree Star got started

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs, Photo by Santiago Felipe/FilmMagic Kanye West is the subject of unfounded Twitter gossip linking him with Jeffree Star.

There’s no actual evidence to suggest that rapper Kanye West and beauty guru Jeffree Star have ever dated, met up, or had a romance – but the rumour is going viral thanks to TikTok.

Page Six reported on Tuesday that West and wife Kim Kardashian West are headed toward a divorce, and a TikTok claims that LA gossip has been revolving around Kanye and major beauty guru “for months.”

The TikTok was created by internet troll Ava Louise, whose online notoriety includes licking a toilet seat in an aeroplane for the “coronavirus challenge.”

When asked about the rumours by YouTube drama personality Keemstar, Star said “I’m having the best time in Wyoming, come visit sometime!”

A TikTok suggesting that Kanye West may have cheated on Kim Kardashian West with Jeffree Star â€” with no evidence to back it up â€” has gone viral, causing the unverified rumour to trend on Twitter.

The bizarre hypothetical pairing of the controversial rapper and equally controversial beauty YouTuber has captivated the rumour mill, making its way onto the Deux Moi Instagram Story (the popular celebrity blind gossip account cast doubt on the theory) and seemingly provoking Star to delete a 2011 tweet about seeing West on Wednesday.

When YouTube drama personality Daniel “Keemstar” Keem texted Star to ask about the theory, he issued a non-response, writing “Hahaha” and “I’m having the best time in Wyoming, come visit sometime!”

Reached out to Jeffree Star for a statement based on the allegations that he is hooking up with Kanye West. #DramaAlert ???? pic.twitter.com/Y6xfojGU45 — KEEM ???? (@KEEMSTAR) January 6, 2021

The rumour was started by TikTok user Ava Louise, who previously went viral for her song “Skinny Legend Anthem” and for a video of herself licking a toilet seat for the parody “coronavirus challenge.” She’s an online provocateur who has stretched the truth for viral posts and appearances on “Dr. Phil” before.

@realavalouiise i cant say WHO cuz hell sue me hint hint but its part of thereason Kanyes so religious now its his self hatred …. my sourceis legit I promiss loriginal sound – Ava Louise

In the TikTok, Louise shows a Page Six article that reported on Tuesday that Kim and Kanye are headed for divorce. Page Six reported that Kim is “done” with Kanye and has hired celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser. A source for Page Six told the publication that “‘Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives,'” the article says.

In response to the news, Louise said she’s been holding onto gossip about West “for months” and the divorce comes as “no surprise” because “Kanye’s been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru, male beauty guru.”

“A lot of people in the scene have known for a while,” Louise said in the video. She liked comments that asked if the beauty guru was Star, and claimed in a follow-up TikTok and comment that her friend who is a celebrity lawyer in LA met with Kim months ago and “was given evidence” about Kanye’s relationship with Star.

Louise told Insider that she can’t provide “concrete evidence” of the claim, but the idea that Kanye cheated on Kim with Star quickly spread on TikTok and Twitter.

@pattypopculture Reply to @rebeccaphillips97 These new rumours may have more tothem than you think. They are unconfirmed rumours tho. Absolutelynothing is confirmed. ldear katara – L.Dre

Another TikTok by a gossip account called “@pattypopculture” suggested that Star’s geographical proximity to Kanye could be a sign of an entanglement, since Star and Kanye both own homes in Hidden Hills, California. Additionally, Star has become a part-time resident in Wyoming, a state where Kanye also owns a significant amount of property and is said to be spending a lot of time recently, according to Page Six.

Additionally, Star appeared to delete a tweet from 2011 on Wednesday that replied to Kanye and said “last night was so fun! xoxo.” Star frequently tweeted at A-list celebrities in the early 2010s.

not jeffree star deleting it ???? pic.twitter.com/pTCQ6PkCrf — alex (@enctrI) January 6, 2021

Apart from speculation, there’s nothing to suggest Star and Kanye are actually in a relationship â€” although in his 2009 song called “Bitch, Please,” Star rhymed about having sex with Kanye, along with a slew of other A-list celebrities.

Representatives for Star and West didn’t respond to Insider’s request for comment.

