The notorious influencer who started the Jeffree Star and Kayne West rumours, says that she made the entire scandal up

Instagram/@jeffreestar, Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Screenshot Instagram/@avalouiise Ava Louise admitted on TikTok that she had made up the rumour about Jeffree Star and Kanye West having an affair.

Ava Louise, the influencer known for her “coronavirus challenge” toilet-licking stunt, admitted that she had made up the rumour that Kanye West and Jeffree Star were having an affair.

The rumour circulated on Wednesday morning, fuelled by reports of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce being imminent.

Louise said in a TikTok repost of a voice message she sent that there was “literally not one bit of truth to anything I have said” regarding the rumour.

Ava Louise â€” the online personality famous for licking a toilet seat as part of a stunt “Coronavirus challenge” â€” said that she “made this entire scandal up,” referencing a widespread a rumour that Kanye West had cheated on Kim Kardashian with beauty guru Jeffree Star.

As Insider’s Kat Tenbarge reported, the rumour dominated social media feeds on Wednesday morning, just hours before the siege at the United States Capitol. It spread quickly online, due in part to reports that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were moving towards divorce.

Louise posted a TikTok on Wednesday showing a Page Six article that reported that a divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s was imminent. In the video, she brought to light gossip that she said she had been holding onto “for months,” saying that West had been “hooking up with a very famous beauty guru, male beauty guru.” By liking comments asking if the guru was Jeffree Star, she insinuated that the two â€” both of whom have spent considerable time recently living in Wyoming â€” had partaken in an affair.

The rumour, while shocking, was baseless, although Star gave it plenty of fire by cheekily referencing it in social media posts. At the time, Louise told Insider that she couldn’t provide “concrete evidence” to back up her claim.

Now, though, Louise claims that she fully created of the rumour, saying in a voice memo that she reposted on TikTok that she “made [the] entire scandal up.”

“There is literally not one bit of truth to anything I have said,” she said in the voice message. “I just tricked the entire world into talking about me again because I was on a lot of Adderall and bored.

“And that’s on being an icon,” she said after turning the camera on herself. “We all had fun though, didn’t we? You’re welcome for the memes.”

@realavalouiise i was gunna wait to expose myself but clout chasing locals Ithought were my Friends wanna do it first û lame loriginal sound – Ava Louise

The video she posted of the voice message recording appears to be a repost of a video from the TikTok account @hardmoney2niper, who posted the recording with the on-screen caption “Not ava louise playing the world.”

In the caption of her video, Louise wrote, “I was gunna wait to expose myself but clout chasing locals I thought were my Friends wanna do it first.”

Louise has continued to throw fuel on the rumour on TikTok, making what appear to be jokes about getting sued by Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian. After she posted about making the rumour up, she posted a video reply â€” wearing a red hoodie â€” to a comment asking her to wear red in her next video if Kris Jenner made her post the confession.

Louise is known for clout-grabbing stunts: in 2020 she similarly convinced people that there was an actual “coronavirus challenge” by posting a video of herself licking a toilet, despite there being no evidence of other people ever partaking in the challenge. The publicity she received helped to propel her song “Skinny Legend Anthem” to TikTok noteriety.

