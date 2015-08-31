Kanye West announced he's running for president in 2020 and the internet is going wild

Everyone was expecting Kanye West to go on an epic rant when he accepted the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night — but they probably weren’t expecting him to announce a presidential run.

After receiving the award from Taylor Swift (remember the last VMAs where these two crossed paths?), West talked for several minutes about fatherhood, his historic feud with Swift, and the futility of awards shows.

He doesn’t even understand why they exist, he said. He even trashed MTV…on MTV.

Then, he dropped this bombshell:

Kanye West for President http://t.co/A7sM0SzhTi

— College Humour (@_CollegeHumor_) August 31, 2015

Predictably, Twitter freaked out.

Kanye: “and yes you’re probably wondering, I’m running for president in 2020″The internet: pic.twitter.com/OjyFVhKq26

— ⠀ (@6ixologist) August 31, 2015

Some people are questioning whether he was serious.

If anyone actually beleives kanye can be president you all need to lighten up jesus christ enjoy the joke

— Yeezus (@leo_is_my_name) August 31, 2015

Others are just trying to be supportive.

Kanye should be President

— i feel like (@heyifeellike) August 31, 2015

But mostly, people are just surprised.

Took a shower and apparently kanye is the president now.. Alright

— roman (@r_behrensss) August 31, 2015

Ya I love Kanye but do yall understand what a president is or

— #JessTheMess (@JessicaTobinXO) August 31, 2015

I’m honestly just surprised that Kanye didn’t already think he was president.#KANYE2020

— OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 31, 2015

