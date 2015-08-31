Kanye West announced he's running for president in 2020 and the internet is going wild

Molly Mulshine

Everyone was expecting Kanye West to go on an epic rant when he accepted the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night — but they probably weren’t expecting him to announce a presidential run.

After receiving the award from Taylor Swift (remember the last VMAs where these two crossed paths?), West talked for several minutes about fatherhood, his historic feud with Swift, and the futility of awards shows.

He doesn’t even understand why they exist, he said. He even trashed MTV…on MTV.

Then, he dropped this bombshell:

Predictably, Twitter freaked out.

Some people are questioning whether he was serious.

Others are just trying to be supportive.

But mostly, people are just surprised.

NOW WATCH: Here’s how to get your own ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Facebook photo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.