Kanye West says he definitely plans on running for president in 2020

If you didn’t think a Kanye West presidential run was going to happen before, you should now.

The hip-hop mogul, whose fans have already created a PAC to raise support for a potential run, broke the internet when he announced that he’d take a shot at the oval office in 2020 during the VMAs.

In his first official interview since the announcement, West told Vanity Fair he “definitely” plans on running.

“I didn’t approach that because I thought it would be fun,” he said.

“I sit in clubs and I’m like, ‘Wow, I’ve got five years before I go and run for office and I’ve got a lot of research to do, I’ve got a lot of growing up to do.'”

West, 38, said people never dismissed the idea of him running because the “we don’t like Kanye” era has passed.

“As soon as I said that, it was like [people thought], ‘Wait a second, we would really be into that, because actually if you think about it, he’s extremely thoughtful. Every time he’s ever gotten in trouble, he was really jumping in front of a bullet for someone else. He’s probably the most honest celebrity that we have,'” West said.

However, he later added that he “hates politics” — that they aren’t his forte or his focus.

“I’m not a politician at all,” he said. “I care about the truth and I just care about human beings. I just want everyone to win, that’s all I can say, and I think we can.”

No matter what comes of his future presidential plans, West seems to think it will be a growing experience. “It’s fun to be a rock star,” he said. “I’ll never not be one I guess, but there’ll be a point where I become my mother’s child.”

West may just be testing the waters, but he’s never been known to back down from a challenge or fear the spotlight in the past.

