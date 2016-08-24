Kanye West is obsessed with fast food -- and has a new poem to prove it

Kanye West just published a poem about McDonald’s. But that shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who’s familiar with the rapper’s love for fast food.

West penned a poem called “The McDonald’s Man” in a magazine written to accompany Frank Ocean’s sophomore album, “Blonde.” Here are a couple lines:

“McDonalds, damn

Them french fries look good tho

I knew the Diet Coke was jealous of the fries

I knew the McNuggets was jealous of the fries

Even the McRib was jealous of the fries

I could see it through his artificial meat eyes”

The poem’s actual meaning is confusing, but Kanye West’s passion for fast food pretty clear.

In May, rapper Schoolboy Q released a new song called ‘THat Part,’ which featured Kanye West, who dropped in a line about Chipotle:

“Beggars can’t be chooser, b—-, this ain’t Chipotle,” raps West.

The line provided some of the best social media marketing that Chipotle has experienced in recent months — and it didn’t cost the burrito chain a penny.

The rapper has been a dedicated Chipotle customer since at least 2007, when he introduced fellow hip hop artist Big Sean to the chain.

West is a fan of quick-service restaurants beyond Chipotle.

“Says she want diamonds, I took her to Ruby Tuesdays, If we up in Fridays, I still have it my way,” he rapped in his 2005 track, Gone, notes Genius .

West even has interest in fast food from a business perspective.

In 2008, West bought the rights to open 10 Fatburger locations in Chicago. When he married Kim Kardashian in 2014, he reportedly bought her the rights to open 10 Burger King franchises located throughout Europe — though no locations were ultimately opened in the Kardashian-West name.

Vogue cover and 10 Burger Kings for a wedding present. #kimye #likeaking pic.twitter.com/R7VHsz4PGe — Burger King (@BurgerKing) March 21, 2014

Perhaps appreciation for restaurants runs in the family — both the rapper’s biological family and the one he married into.

West’s father, Ray West, founded the Good Water Store and Cafe in Lexington Park, Maryland in 2006. Meanwhile, the Kardashians have serious sway in the world of fast-food. In July, McDonald’s sent Kim gift cards and a

Givenchy wallet after the star wrote a blog post about her favourite fast-food menu items.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.