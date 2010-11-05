Who Is More Deluded: Kanye West Or George W. Bush?

The “all-time low” of George W. Bush’s presidency was not the Iraq War, 9/11, or the economic meltdown of 2008, he revealed in an interview with Matt Lauer.



Actually, it was being called a “racist” by Kanye West.

Seriously.

During an NBC Katrina telethon, West famously said that “George Bush doesn’t care about black people.” And of all of the criticisms Bush received about his presidency, West’s words haunt him most.

“Five years later I can barely write those words without feeling disgust,” Bush writes in his autobiography, due out November 9.

In response, West called into 97.9 The Box in Houston, Texas yesterday, and it seems he has softened his stance towards the ex-president, XXL reports. What brought him around? He compared the censure Bush received over failure to take action following Hurricane Katrina with the bad press he received for interrupting Taylor Swift during her acceptance speech.

Again: seriously.

We’ll let Kanye speak for himself (not that we could stop him):

Well I can definitely understand the way he feels to be accused of being a racist in any way because the same thing happened to me, you know, where I got accused of being racist, and with both situations it was basically a lack of compassion that America saw…With him it was a lack of compassion not rushing, you know, taking his time to rush down to New Orleans. With me, it was a lack of compassion in cutting someone off in their moment, but none the less I feel we’re all quick to pull the race card [in America].

And now I’m more open, and the poetic justice that I feel to go through the same thing that he went [through], and now I really more connect with him on a humanitarian level… the next morning when he felt that, I felt the same thing… [emphasis added]

Glad they’ve worked it out.

