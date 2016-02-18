Kanye West gets 'humble' and admits: 'My number-one enemy has been my ego'

Anjelica Oswald
Kanye westGetty

Kanye West has been tweeting a lot lately, following the release of his latest album “The Life of Pablo.”

He’s covered topics from his “personal debt” to his intentions not to release his album on anything except Tidal.

On Wednesday, the rapper went on an introspective tweet-spree about a rap “brotherhood” and his earlier claims of “taking the rap throne.”

He says that he no longer feels that way, calling the “throne” comment a “dated mentality.” He added that every rapper “has something they do best.” 

 

 

After some self-reflection, he said, “A wise man should be humble enough to admit when he’s wrong and change his mind based on new information.”

He mentioned his song “Ultra Light Beam” in keeping in tune with positive energy. “The Life of Pablo,” according to Kanye, is “a gospel album with a whole lot of cursing on it.”

After mentioning a rap “brotherhood,” he added, “My number-one enemy has been my ego. There is only one throne and that’s God’s.” 

 

 

 

 

NOW WATCH: Vanessa Hudgens gave an incredible performance in ‘Grease: Live’ hours after her dad died

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.