Kanye West gets 'humble' and admits: 'My number-one enemy has been my ego'

Kanye West has been tweeting a lot lately, following the release of his latest album “The Life of Pablo.”

He’s covered topics from his “personal debt” to his intentions not to release his album on anything except Tidal.

On Wednesday, the rapper went on an introspective tweet-spree about a rap “brotherhood” and his earlier claims of “taking the rap throne.”

He says that he no longer feels that way, calling the “throne” comment a “dated mentality.” He added that every rapper “has something they do best.”

Man, I was thinking about when I commented on the idea of “taking the rap throne” …

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 17, 2016

that statement has’t been sitting well with me… That’s a dated mentality … I’m not on that …

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 17, 2016

Some rappers got the club … Some got the radio… some got the conscience…some got the streets… Everybody has something they do the best…

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 17, 2016

After some self-reflection, he said, “A wise man should be humble enough to admit when he’s wrong and change his mind based on new information.”

He mentioned his song “Ultra Light Beam” in keeping in tune with positive energy. “The Life of Pablo,” according to Kanye, is “a gospel album with a whole lot of cursing on it.”

After mentioning a rap “brotherhood,” he added, “My number-one enemy has been my ego. There is only one throne and that’s God’s.”

A wise man should be humble enough to admit when he’s wrong and change his mind based on new information…

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 17, 2016

There is so much positive energy right now … Let’s stay on this Ultra Light Beam…

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 17, 2016

In rap we have been developing a brotherhood…

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 17, 2016

My number one enemy has been my ego… there is only one throne and that’s God’s …

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 17, 2016

