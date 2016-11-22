Kanye West reportedly hospitalized after cancelling tour

Photo: Kevin Mazur/ Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3.

Kanye West was reportedly taken to a hospital Monday after it was announced the remaining shows for his tour would be cancelled, NBC News reported.

Police responded to medical emergency at West’s home at 1:20 p.m. PT, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told Business Insider.

Police did not identify the person taken from the home.

Earlier on Monday, West canceled

the rest of his Saint Pablo tour, following a series of bizarre incidents at his shows.

“He’s just exhausted,” a source told TMZ of West’s reasoning for the cancellation.

The artist went on a political rant on stage in San Jose last week, in which he said he didn’t vote in the presidential election, but that he would have voted for President-elect Donald Trump. The admission garnered mixed reactions from West’s fans.

West then turned his attention to racism: “If people are racist and they feel more inspired to say how they feel, then they’re exposing themselves, bro,” he added. “This is what I’m saying. It’s already the beginning of change. Sometimes things that you might think are bad might have to happen in order for change to f—ing happen.”

On Saturday, West abruptly ended his concert in Sacramento after performing just three songs.

