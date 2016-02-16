It looks like Kanye West has someone who edits his tweets for him

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3 Kanye West performs during Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 on February 11, 2016 in New York City.

Kanye West’s Twitter feed might seem like a surreal stream-of-consciousness — alternately begging tech CEOs for cash, praising Adidas, and berating “white” publications over their reviews of his latest album.

But it looks like the outspoken rapper might actually employ someone to edit his tweets for him.

Late Monday night (or early Tuesday morning, depending on your timezone), Kanye — AKA “Yeezy” — apparently sent a very strange tweet:

Perhaps the fathers (suggestion: the fathers out there or just “perhaps fathers”) can relate to this

It looks a lot like someone copy-edited the tweet and left a suggestion on how to rephrase it — but then accidentally set it live.

Business Insider didn’t see the alleged tweet, which has since apparently been deleted. But Twitter user David Hutchinson managed to grab a screenshot.

There are also multiple other tweets from around the time it was apparently sent that quote it, and it’s also discussed on a music forum. All together, it looks like the tweet was legit.

Kanye West’s camp wasn’t immediately reachable for comment, but the tweet appears to show an editor leaving notes on how to rephrase the tweet.

Alternatively, Kanye might have left the notes for himself as he planned the tweet. Or perhaps the entire tweet was deliberate — an unusual sentence construction — that the rapper only decided he didn’t like after sending it.

Whatever the truth — Kanye West’s Twitter game just got even weirder.

Earlier this week, after admitting he is $53 million (£36.6 million) in debt, Yeezy asked Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to give him one billion dollars to help fund his “ideas.”

Mark Zuckerberg invest 1 billion dollars into Kanye West ideas

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 14, 2016

one of the coolest things you could ever do is to help me in my time of need

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

All you dudes in San Fran play rap music in your homes but never help the real artists…

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

you’d rather open up one school in Africa like you really helped the country…

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

if you want to help… help me…

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

In his latest tweetstorm, Kanye announced that his newly released album, “The Life of Pablo,” will never be on Apple, or available to buy — forcing fans to install Tidal, a streaming service he has a stake in, to listen.

My album will never never never be on Apple. And it will never be for sale… You can only get it on Tidal.

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.