Kanye West brought back one of his smartest ideas ever

In August 2010, Kanye West introduced “GOOD Fridays” — a project in which he released one free song every Friday for four months.

It was a smart move. Constantly putting out new stuff kept Kanye at the center of the hip-hop conversation, and built hype for his next album. That album, “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy,” turned out to be one of the best albums of the decade.

Now, more than five years later, GOOD Fridays are back, and will lead up to the release of Kanye’s next album, “SWISH,” on February 11th. He’ll be putting out a free song every Friday until then, and the first track from this reincarnated GOOD Friday, “Real Friends,” was widely praised, and made Pitchfork’s “Best New Music” within hours of its release.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

