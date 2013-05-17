Kanye West Goes On Another Crazy Rant About Being A Celebrity

Nonsensical ranting isn’t new for Kanye West.



But during a performance at the Adult Swim TV upfronts Wednesday night in New York City, the rapper aimed his anger at some new targets: the paparazzi and “Saturday Night Live.”

“I’m a terrible, terrible celebrity,” West confessed to the crowd, clearly sick of the media attention that comes with dating Kim Kardashian and, well, ranting about your celebrity.

“I ain’t no mother—-ing celebrity. I ain’t running for office. I ain’t kissing nobody’s mother—-ing babies,” he continued. “I drop your baby and you sue me and s—. I’m trying to make some music that inspires people to be the best they can be. I don’t want nobody to ask nothing else of me.”

He also told the crowd he’s not going to parody his scuffles with the paparazzi on this week’s “Saturday Night Live” because “it’s not a joke.”

Watch West’s rant below:

