Kanye West says God wanted him to interrupt Taylor Swift at the VMAs, and fans are hilariously offended on behalf of the Lord

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift onstage at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

Kanye West has once again revisited his infamous “I’mma let you finish” incident with Taylor Swift– and this time, he’s offered a unique case of self-defence.

“Right now, God is giving me the information and he ain’t give me no other information,” West explained during a recent interview with Nick Cannon. “So that means he wants me to say this now.”

“If God ain’t want me to run on stage and say Beyoncé had the best video, he wouldn’t have sat me in the front row,” he continued.

“I would have been sitting in the back and they would have made it the first award and he wouldn’t have made it so ridiculous, because I had never heard of this person before and ‘Single Ladies’ is one of the greatest videos of all time.”

Kanye West tells Nick Cannon he interrupted Taylor Swift’s #VMAs speech because God told him to do it: “I had never heard of this person before that. ‘Single Ladies’ is one of the greatest videos of all time” pic.twitter.com/wlSvwgdrbU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 2, 2020

As fans will remember, West rushed the stage at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards and interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech for best female video, an award she won for “You Belong With Me.”

“Yo Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time,” he said after grabbing the microphone. (Beyoncé went on to win video of the year for “Single Ladies.”)

Of course, West and Swift have traded many additional barbs in the past 11 years, so it’s unclear why West decided to rehash this event, for which then-President Barack Obama called him a “jacka–.”

But Swift fans – or, at least, West critics – have enjoyed imagining God’s confused reaction to his quote.

Kanye: God told me to interrupt Taylor Swift. God chilling with His angels: pic.twitter.com/tAco1CDzGs — ???????????????????? (@sadboyigo) September 2, 2020

"Kanye West says God wanted him to interrupt Taylor Swift at the VMAs" God: pic.twitter.com/Y06JG942Mj — russel, a mirrorbal (@tsrussel13) September 2, 2020

Kanye: God wanted me to interrupt Taylor Swift at the VMAs. God: pic.twitter.com/7sTkBwZ3JO — niele™ ???? | school era (@exileofepiphany) September 1, 2020

“God would like to be excluded from this narrative,” one fan wrote, referencing a famous Swift quote about West.

God would like to be excluded from this narrative https://t.co/vH0kyfqbps — MIKEY???? (@unswiftlyswift) September 1, 2020

One fan account for Swift even changed its name to “God” for the occasion, responding to West’s interview: “No the f*ck I did not.”

No the f*ck I did not https://t.co/k8NKimq2hy — God (@beatleswift) September 1, 2020

Some fans are even joking that Swift herself is God.

Taylor Swift wanted him to interrupt Taylor Swift?? https://t.co/cLBVowR49h — jo (@my_old_scarf) September 1, 2020

