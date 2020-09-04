Kanye West says God wanted him to interrupt Taylor Swift at the VMAs, and fans are hilariously offended on behalf of the Lord

Callie Ahlgrim
Kevin Mazur/WireImageKanye West interrupted Taylor Swift onstage at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

Kanye West has once again revisited his infamous “I’mma let you finish” incident with Taylor Swift– and this time, he’s offered a unique case of self-defence.

“Right now, God is giving me the information and he ain’t give me no other information,” West explained during a recent interview with Nick Cannon. “So that means he wants me to say this now.”

“If God ain’t want me to run on stage and say Beyoncé had the best video, he wouldn’t have sat me in the front row,” he continued.

“I would have been sitting in the back and they would have made it the first award and he wouldn’t have made it so ridiculous, because I had never heard of this person before and ‘Single Ladies’ is one of the greatest videos of all time.”

As fans will remember, West rushed the stage at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards and interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech for best female video, an award she won for “You Belong With Me.”

“Yo Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time,” he said after grabbing the microphone. (Beyoncé went on to win video of the year for “Single Ladies.”)

Of course, West and Swift have traded many additional barbs in the past 11 years, so it’s unclear why West decided to rehash this event, for which then-President Barack Obama called him a “jacka–.”

But Swift fans – or, at least, West critics – have enjoyed imagining God’s confused reaction to his quote.

“God would like to be excluded from this narrative,” one fan wrote, referencing a famous Swift quote about West.

One fan account for Swift even changed its name to “God” for the occasion, responding to West’s interview: “No the f*ck I did not.”

Some fans are even joking that Swift herself is God.

