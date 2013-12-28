Kanye West Commissioned An Artist To Paint A $US40,000 Birkin Bag As Kim Kardashian's Christmas Gift

Aly Weisman

It was a good Christmas for new mum Kim Kardashian, who received probably the most expensive, bizarre purse ever from her fashion-forward fiancé, Kanye West.

Kardashian posted the below to her Instagram account Thursday night:

“#HandPaintedGeorgeCondo #HermesBirkin#OneofOne #ChristmasPresentFromYeezye”

Kim kardashian kanye west birkin baginstagram.com/kimkardashian

We’re sure it’s what Kim has always wanted!

While a Hermés Birkin bag alone ranges in price from $7,400 to $US150,000, George Condo paintings have been displayed in such prestigious museums as the Whitney, Guggenheim, and MOMA.

The Cut puts the specific bag’s cost at $US40,000, but has “no guess on what he paid Condo,” calling it “the ugliest bag in the history of civilisation.”

But this isn’t the first time West and Condo have collaborated — the artist also illustrated West’s 2010 album “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.”

Kanye albumKanye West George Condo/’My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’

