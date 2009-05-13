Twitter Deletes Fake Kanye West Account After Kanye Freaks Out

Twitter has suspended a fake Kanye West profile after the music star complained loudly on his blog.

As TechCrunch’s MG Siegler reported earlier, Kanye was apparently angry at Twitter over a fake account purporting to be him.

It seems Twitter has wiped the @kanyewest profile as a result. “Sorry, the account you were headed to has been suspended due to strange activity,” reads an error page, complete with cool-looking owl.

Here’s Kanye’s all-caps blog post:

(This spaz comes courtesy of losers making fake Kanye West Twitter accounts) I DON’T HAVE A FUCKING TWITTER… WHY WOULD I USE TWITTER??? I ONLY BLOG 5 per cent OF WHAT I’M UP TO IN THE FIRST PLACE. I’M ACTUALLY SLOW DELIVERING CONTENT BECAUSE I’M TOO BUSY ACTUALLY BUSY BEING CREATIVE MOST OF THE TIME AND IF I’M NOT AND I’M JUST LAYING ON A BEACH I WOULDN’T TELL THE WORLD. EVERYTHING THAT TWITTER OFFERS I NEED LESS OF. THE PEOPLE AT TWITTER KNOW I DON’T HAVE A FUCKING TWITTER SO FOR THEM TO ALLOW SOMEONE TO POSE AS ME AND ACCUMULATE OVER A MILLION NAMES IS IRRESPONSIBLE AND DECEITFUL TO THERE FAITHFUL USERS. REPEAT… THE HEADS OF TWITTER KNEW I DIDN’T HAVE A TWITTER AND THEY HAVE TO KNOW WHICH ACCOUNTS HAVE HIGH ACTIVITY ON THEM. IT’S A FUCKING FARCE AND IT MAKES ME QUESTION WHAT OTHER SO CALLED CELEBRITY TWITTERS ARE ACTUALLY REAL OR FAKE. HEY TWITTER, TAKE THE SO CALLED KANYE WEST TWITTER DOWN NOW …. WHY? … BECAUSE MY CAPS LOCK KEY IS LOUD!!!!!!!!!

No big deal, of course. If Twitter continues to become a more mainstream communication tool, Kanye will have to join, or risk losing attention. If it doesn’t, then he won’t.

