Kanye West has a great outlook on taking your job seriously

Kanye West recently received the Footwear News Shoe of the Year Award — essentially the Oscar of the sneaker world.

When accepting the award, he gave a surprisingly earnest acceptance speech. He talked about how he felt after the infamous Taylor Swift incident at the VMAs, and joked about his run for president in 2020.

He also explained why he takes creativity so seriously.

“I’m dead serious [about] what I create as an artist in this lifetime while I’m here. It’s not a f-cking joke, it’s not a question for the paparazzi, it’s not some random hate comment on the eighth Hypebeast comment. It’s not some whatever they say, go home or what they have been screaming for the past six years. It’s about appreciating excellence, understanding and being involved in bringing joy. And I’m not saying I’ve made perfect things or given perfect speeches or not wasted you guys’ time while you’re tired as hell, talking you to death. It’s something inside, it’s a spark that I want to bring joy,” West told the audience.

He also said his daughter is one of his biggest creative inspirations.

“And just like when my daughter is singing and jumping around, she might not be finishing her sentences perfectly, but she’s bringing so much joy. And I know that she’s going to grow up and be amazing. So it’s like you can see a spark in the pieces that I do, that one day they can grow up and be amazing,” he said.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Kristen Griffin

