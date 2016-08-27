Kanye West has an incredible flying stage, and it looks like the future of concerts

when you thought you’d seen it all but then kanye’s like “i don’t need a stage” #saintpablotour pic.twitter.com/6hm6Qr2DZ3

— Genius (@Genius) August 26, 2016

Kanye West surprised his fans at the kickoff show of his new “Saint Pablo” tour in Indianapolis on Thursday night by performing on a small stage that was raised 15 feet in the air and swaying above the crowd, according to Rolling Stone.

Fans in attendence were initially shocked to find the Bankers Life Fieldhouse arena lacking a stage before the show was scheduled to start.

When the show began, however, West performed strapped to the floating, futuristic stage, which Rolling Stone has called “something like the alien spacecraft from ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind.'”



Yeah, it looks very cool.

The incredible flying stage is just the latest in a series of West’s concert spectacles. On his “Yeezus” tour in 2013, West had a mountain as a stage and performed with all kinds of theatrical accompaniment. In 2011, West and Jay Z started off each of their “Watch the Throne” tour shows by performing on top of 50-foot-tall cubes at opposite sides of the arenas.

West’s 39-date “Saint Pablo” tour will run through October, before concluding on November 1 at The Forum in Ingelwood, California. You can purchase tickets for the tour on his website.

Watch fan-shot footage of his new flying stage below.

NOW WATCH: 7 things you missed in the new Star Wars Rogue One trailer



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.