Kanye West Flips Out At Paparazzi: 'Don't Talk To Me Or Anyone I Know!'

It appears fatherhood hasn’t quite calmed Kanye West’s notorious temper.



As the rapper arrived at LAX airport in Los Angeles Friday, a TMZ paparazzi approached him saying he was a fan.

Kanye didn’t react kindly and yelled at the photog: “Don’t talk … don’t talk to me … I don’t want to hear paparazzi talk to me or anybody I know … and tell everybody never talk to anyone that anyone knows … don’t talk to themselves .. DON’T TALK EVER AGAIN.”

And then he blocked the camera with his hand. Watch the outburst below:

Unfortunately your browser does not support IFrames.

Kanye West — Don’t Burst My Privacy Bubble … Or I’ll F*** You Up!!! – Watch More Celebrity Videos or SubscribeBut this isn’t the first time Kanye has had an altercation with a TMZ cameraman. In 2008, the rapper was arrested at LAX after smashing a photographer’s equipment.

Let’s relive the moment below, shall we?

Unfortunately your browser does not support IFrames.

Kanye Attack Caught on Tape – Watch More Celebrity Videos or Subscribe

