Kanye West finally settled on a title and track list for his album hours before it's out

After three previous announced titles, Kanye West has finally settled on a name for his seventh album: “The Life of Pablo.”

West posted the newest title and track list to Twitter Wednesday night, less than 24 hours before Yeezy Season 3, his live performance of the album at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. It will be streamed in theatres around the world.

The album was originally known as “So Help Me God,” before it became “SWISH,” then “Waves,” the most recent name ditched by the rapper.

Final track list for The Life Of Pablo pic.twitter.com/PMH94MAAeJ

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 11, 2016

The track list differs from what he previously posted. There’s a new song, “Freestyle 4,” and “No More Parties in LA,” his collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, is no longer to be found.

On Tuesday, West tweeted that anybody who guessed the title would get tickets to his show Thursday night and a free pair of Yeezys, his incredibly popular sneakers for Adidas.

Some people actually did guess it, so now it’s up to West to follow through.

@kanyewest the life of Pablo

— Je Suis Patson. (@patson_manda) February 9, 2016

@kanyewest the life of pablo

— Evy Stardust (@evankaloudis) February 9, 2016

NOW WATCH: Watch Johnny Depp play Donald Trump in a new Funny or Die movie



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.