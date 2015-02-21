Critics shredded Kanye West's fashion show, and he is freaking out about it

Getty Images/Theo Wargo Kanye West onstage during his Adidas fashion show at New York Fashion Week.

Kanye West held his first fashion show with Adidas during New York Fashion Week and its critical reception was not great.

Everyone who is anyone has weighed in on the line.

The Washington Post said, while it was his best effort so far, he “didn’t dazzle the eye.”

The Daily Beast said “he’s not there just yet.”

Refinery29 called it “meh.”

An Uber driver called it “a bit frumpy.”

That criticism was echoed by legendary fashion icon and creator of New York Fashion Week Fern Mallis.

“I’m kind of over Kanye,” she told the New York Post. “I mean, I’m not a fan of his music, and the attitude and the agenda is not my style.”

“The last time I wore plastic was as a protective device when I was painting,” she added.

But Mallis also said that his collaboration with Adidas is a “very young collection” and its items “could be fabulous” in a certain context.

In true Kanye style, however, he did not take that criticism in stride

He defended himself, his collection, and his vision on a Twitter in a nine-tweet tweetstorm:

To Fern Mallis: I just want you to understand that attempting to do clothing has been very difficult

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 20, 2015

and I have encountered countless amounts of bigotry along the way.

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 20, 2015

I have millions of ideas and I represent a new generation just trying to express themselves in a broken world.

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 20, 2015

He also discussed his hardships and his difficulties entering the design world because he was “too famous.”

I don’t call myself a designer as I was not allowed to go to Saint Martins

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 20, 2015

because I was too famous by the time I realised I wanted to design.

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 20, 2015

Fame is often looked down upon in the design world, so it’s actually been something I had to overcome.

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 20, 2015

He then reminds Mallis that he will persevere through her criticism and he “will win.”

All we have are our dreams, and you can step on our dreams and ideas all you want, but we won’t stop fighting.

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 20, 2015

We want to innovate and we will win someday.

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 20, 2015

His last tweet was an olive branch to Mallis, asking her to have a drink so they could talk in person.

If you wanna have a drink with me, book a table at the spotted pig when I’m back in NY.

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 20, 2015

This isn’t the first time Kanye has spoken out about his much-maligned fashion show. In an interview with Style.com, Kanye apologised for the hour-long wait and admitted that he’s “a human being.”

“I’ve got opinions, I’m not always right, I’m not always on time, I don’t always say things in the proper way, but my intentions are always extremely pure,” he told Style. “My purpose is extremely just.”

