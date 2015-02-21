Critics shredded Kanye West's fashion show, and he is freaking out about it

Dennis Green
Kanye westGetty Images/Theo WargoKanye West onstage during his Adidas fashion show at New York Fashion Week.

Kanye West held his first fashion show with Adidas during New York Fashion Week and its critical reception was not great.

Everyone who is anyone has weighed in on the line.

The Washington Post said, while it was his best effort so far, he “didn’t dazzle the eye.”

The Daily Beast said “he’s not there just yet.”

Refinery29 called it “meh.”

An Uber driver called it “a bit frumpy.”

That criticism was echoed by legendary fashion icon and creator of New York Fashion Week Fern Mallis.

“I’m kind of over Kanye,” she told the New York Post. “I mean, I’m not a fan of his music, and the attitude and the agenda is not my style.”

“The last time I wore plastic was as a protective device when I was painting,” she added. 

But Mallis also said that his collaboration with Adidas is a “very young collection” and its items “could be fabulous” in a certain context.

In true Kanye style, however, he did not take that criticism in stride

He defended himself, his collection, and his vision on a Twitter in a nine-tweet tweetstorm:

He also discussed his hardships and his difficulties entering the design world because he was “too famous.”

He then reminds Mallis that he will persevere through her criticism and he “will win.”

His last tweet was an olive branch to Mallis, asking her to have a drink so they could talk in person.

This isn’t the first time Kanye has spoken out about his much-maligned fashion show. In an interview with Style.com, Kanye apologised for the hour-long wait and admitted that he’s “a human being.”

“I’ve got opinions, I’m not always right, I’m not always on time, I don’t always say things in the proper way, but my intentions are always extremely pure,” he told Style. “My purpose is extremely just.”  

NOW WATCH: 10 fashion mistakes men make over and over at the office

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.