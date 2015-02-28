A model tells us what it was like to walk in Kanye West's bizarre fashion show

Devon Mayfield Devan Mayfield at Kanye West’s New York Fashion Week show.

Everyone has been weighing in on Kanye West’s Adidas collaboration show at New York Fashion Week.

But what about the models themselves. What was it like to wear the clothes?

Devan Mayfield, who walked the runway at modelling West’s line, spoke with Business Insider about her experience with the show.

According to her, here’s what happened:

Mayfield said she found out about the casting call last minute. When she showed up, casting directors immediately pulled her to the front. She went inside and immediately started photographing the show’s looks.

“It felt like a dream to be working with fellow artists, creators, and revolutionaries. I was very inspired and carry the energy from those moments with me today,” she said “I was a part of Kanye’s army.”

West was already there when Mayfield arrived. In fact, he was at all the castings, fittings, and rehearsals.

“When I arrived for hair and makeup on the day of the show, he was already there,” she said. “Kanye was very involved.”

Mayfield said she loved wearing the clothing in the show, which made her feel both “sexy and comfortable.”

“The nude body suit felt like another layer of skin the way it was hugging my body,” she said “I felt empowered.”

Getty/Theo Wargo The model’s expressions at Kanye West’s New York Fashion Week show.

Some fashion critics speculated the models were guided to look “bored” and yawn periodically, but Mayfield says that’s not true.

“We were guided to remain present,” she said, adding that the expressions the models used were “natural and meditative.”

Mayfield said, since West’s show was more of a cohesive performance art than most runway shows, the models walking the show understood that they were giving a performance.

“You could see our souls on our faces,” she said.

NOW WATCH: 10 fashion mistakes men make over and over at the office



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.