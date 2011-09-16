Kanye West Is Premiering His New Women's Wear Line At Paris Fashion Week

According to Australia’s Harpers Bazaar, the one and only Kanye West will debut his own line of women’s wear on October 1st at Paris Fashion Week.



He was expected to do a small presentation for magazine editors only–after all it will be his first foray into this business–but instead he’s going to do a full blown show. Of course.

At least he’s not doing it alone. The line was designed in collaboration with designer Louise Goldin and Christine Centenera, fashion editor for Australian Harper’s Bazaar.

Centenera has been flying Paris twice monthly since this spring to consult on the project. It’s top secret, of course, and she won’t even reveal details to her own staff:

The looks are being kept under lock and key but we’re already getting excited for the most talked-about show of the season which, if it’s anything like its designer, is sure to be larger than life.

And if you can’t recall exactly what Kanye’s style is, check out his newest video with Jay-Z, “Otis.”



