Kanye West asked for lawsuits after releasing his new music video featuring 'nude' celebrities

Kanye West took to Twitter over the weekend to clarify his intentions behind his recent controversial music video for the song “Famous,” which seems to depict a number of prominent celebrities in the nude (though it’s become clear at least a number of them are not the actual celebrities).

After calling the video a “comment on fame,” West tweeted out an invitation for those depicted — including Bill Cosby, Taylor Swift, Chris Brown, and George W. Bush — to sue him immediately.

“Can somebody sue me already,” West wrote on Saturday, in a tweet that has since been deleted. “#I’llwait.”

A few of the people portrayed in the video — with, it’s been speculated, lifelike wax models — have commented on West’s latest attention-grabbing stunt.

In the caption for an Instagram post showing a shot from the video, singer Chris Brown wrote, “Why I gotta have the plumbers butt / crack showing WAX figure?” He also called West “CRAZY, talented, but crazy.”

A representative for former president George W. Bush responded to the video, telling TMZ, “In case there was any doubt … that is not President Bush.”

None of the celebrities featured in the video has sued West yet, despite his request.

