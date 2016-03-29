You can finally listen to one of Kanye West's new songs on Spotify and Apple Music

It seems that Kanye West has changed his tune after all.

After claiming that “The Life of Pablo” would be a Tidal exclusive, an updated version of West’s infamous song “Famous” has landed on both Spotify and Apple Music. The song made waves for referencing Taylor Swift and saying, “I made that b—- famous.”

In February, West sent out a tweet that said, “My album will never never never be on Apple. And it will never be for sale… You can only get it on Tidal.”

He has yet to comment on this apparent change of heart or whether the whole album will eventually make it on other streaming services, but “Famous” is there for now.

You can listen here on Apple Music and stream below on Spotify.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.