Kanye West Falls Right Off The Stage In Norway (VIDEO)

Photo: voices.washingtonpost.com

Happy Friday.Just in time to get you through the last day of the work week, video of Kanye West falling on stage during his performance of “All of the Lights” at Norway’s Bergen Calling festival has been making the rounds on the internet.



Maybe he was just tired from dropping all of those brand names in Watch The Throne.

Watch below (around the 1:15 mark).

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(via Jezebel)

