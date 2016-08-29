Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new music video at the MTV VMAs

Michael Loccisano/Getty Kanye West spoke at the 2016 MTV VMAs and introduced a new music video.

Kanye West used his allotted airtime at the 2016 MTV VMAs to speak and premiere an explicit new music video for his song “Fade” — a track from his album “The Life of Pablo,” which came out in February.

The “Fade” video begins with R&B singer Teyana Taylor dancing in a workout room while scantily clad and then takes a racy turn when it cuts to footage of Taylor making out with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert in a shower.

The video ends with a bizarre and confounding shot of Taylor dressed as a cat, lying on Shumpert’s back, and surrounded by several pink sheep.

