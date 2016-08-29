Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new music video at the MTV VMAs

Kanye West used his allotted airtime at the 2016 MTV VMAs to speak and premiere an explicit new music video for his song “Fade” — a track from his album “The Life of Pablo,” which came out in February.
The “Fade” video begins with R&B singer Teyana Taylor dancing in a workout room while scantily clad and then takes a racy turn when it cuts to footage of Taylor making out with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert in a shower.
The video ends with a bizarre and confounding shot of Taylor dressed as a cat, lying on Shumpert’s back, and surrounded by several pink sheep.
Caption this #VMAs pic.twitter.com/FYGOshvxaj
— V Magazine (@vmagazine) August 29, 2016
Watch the video via Tidal.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.