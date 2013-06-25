Kanye West Gives Ridiculous Explanation For The Title Of His Single 'I Am A God'

First Kanye West titled his latest album “Yeezus” like Jesus, then he compared himself to Steve Jobs and now he is giving a ridiculous explanation for his song title “I Am A God.”



West gave a new interview to W magazine in which he makes no attempt to sound humble, explaining of the track: “I made that song because I am a god. I don’t think there’s much more explanation. I’m not going to sit here and defend s—. That s— is rock ‘n’ roll, man. That s— is rap music. I am a god. Now what?”

What, you don’t believe Kanye is a god? Here’s what he has to say to that: “My ego is my drug. My drug is, ‘I’m better than all you other motherf——. Kiss my a–!’ ”

Calm down, Yeezy!

It turns “I Am A God” — which was produced by Daft Punk — actually comes from a place of hurt.

Kanye was hurt that someone dared to tell him ” no.”

Apparently some fashion designer (whom the article does not name) invited the rapper to a highly anticipated runway show at Paris Fashion Week only on the condition that he agree not to attend any other shows.

“So the next day I went to the studio with Daft Punk, and I wrote ‘I Am a God,’ ” West says. “Cause it’s like, Yo! Nobody can tell me where I can and can’t go. Man, I’m the No. 1 living and breathing rock star. I am Axl Rose; I am Jim Morrison; I am Jimi Hendrix.”

There he goes again.

“You can’t say that you love music and then say that Kanye West can’t come to your show!,” he exclaims, referring to himself in the third person for the umpteenth time throughout the interview. “To even think they could tell me where I could and couldn’t go is just ludicrous. It’s blasphemous—to rock ‘n’ roll, and to music.”

Later, the interviewer says West gives a more measured take on the incident, explaining that he was “just very hurt” by the designer’s attempt to control him.

“How can someone stop my opportunity to see something that he can teach me, that I can help teach the world?”

