Kanye West Drops The N-Word While Debuting Racially-Charged Songs on ‘SNL’

Rarely inconspicuous rapper Kanye West did it again Saturday night, debuting tracks “New Slaves” and “Black Skinhead” on “Saturday Night Live” — and getting around the audio sensors.

According to the Huffington Post, West was clearly heard using the N-word during both racially-charged songs. “Black Skinhead” featured West uttering primal screams against imagery of snarling dogs, while in “New Slaves” he performed in front of a projection of a close-up of his face.



Filmmaker Michael Moore was impressed:

Wow. Kanye! Did that just air on TV? Amazing. “We da new slave.” #SNL (CCA = Correction Corporation of America – the private prison system) — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) May 19, 2013

Watch both performances below, via NBC: