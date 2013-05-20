Kanye West Drops The N-Word While Debuting Racially-Charged Songs on ‘SNL’

Madeleine Morgenstern
kanye

Rarely inconspicuous rapper Kanye West did it again Saturday night, debuting tracks “New Slaves” and “Black Skinhead” on “Saturday Night Live” — and getting around the audio sensors.

According to the Huffington Post, West was clearly heard using the N-word during both racially-charged songs. “Black Skinhead” featured West uttering primal screams against imagery of snarling dogs, while in “New Slaves” he performed in front of a projection of a close-up of his face.

Filmmaker Michael Moore was impressed:

 Watch both performances below, via NBC:

