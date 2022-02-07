Kanye West deletes all Instagram posts about Kim Kardashian and their children after publicly arguing over North’s TikTok videos

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Ye has deleted all posts with ex-wife Kim Kardashian West and their children from his Instagram.

As of Monday, the rapper only has six remaining posts on his Instagram page.

The move comes just days after Ye publically asked his following for advice on his daughter North being allowed to use TikTok “against my will.”

“Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will?” Ye said, tagging Kardashian West in the post.

Kardashian West responded in an Instagram story post, saying “constant attacks” on her in interviews and on social media were “more hurtful than any TikTok North West might create.”

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” Kardashian West wrote in the post.

Kardashian West filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. The reality-TV star has since been romantically linked to the comedian and actor Pete Davidson. Her lawyers also asked California judges to make her “legally single,” which would allow her to revert back to her maiden name and single status amid other divorce proceedings, in December 2021.

North West joined TikTok in late 2021 in a shared account with her mother under the handle @kimandnorth. The account currently has 5.8 million followers, and its description reads that it is “managed by an adult.” The pair frequently post their takes on TikTok trends, and Kardashian West once appeared to reprimand North for going live on TikTok without her permission.

Ye had previously expressed that he was unhappy with North West’s TikTok presence, telling Kardashian West to not post further videos of their daughter on the platform in in a January interview with Hollywood Unlocked.

“Tell her don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok and don’t have her on TikTok at all if I don’t approve that, and I said it after it was done without me knowing and it happened again,” Ye told Hollywood Unlocked.