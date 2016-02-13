Kanye West defends vulgar lyric about Taylor Swift: 'It's actually something Taylor came up with'

Paul Schrodt
Kanye West took to Twitter Friday morning to defend a song released on his new album, “Famous,” that makes an unflattering reference to Taylor Swift.

“I made that b—- famous,” he says on “Famous,” referring to a “Taylor” who’s clearly Swift in the lyrics and saying he might still sleep with her.

Swift, through a publicist, has already denied giving her blessing for the track and says she in fact cautioned West against such a “misogynistic” message.

Now Kanye West is saying that isn’t true at all. He claims he had an “hourlong” conversation with Swift about the lyric and she “thought it was funny” and gave approval.

He goes on to say that the basic idea came from something Swift allegedly said about West making her famous when he notoriously interrupted her VMA acceptance speech in 2009.

Here are all of Kanye’s tweets about the song:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

