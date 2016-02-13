Kanye West defends vulgar lyric about Taylor Swift: 'It's actually something Taylor came up with'

Kanye West took to Twitter Friday morning to defend a song released on his new album, “Famous,” that makes an unflattering reference to Taylor Swift.

“I made that b—- famous,” he says on “Famous,” referring to a “Taylor” who’s clearly Swift in the lyrics and saying he might still sleep with her.

Swift, through a publicist, has already denied giving her blessing for the track and says she in fact cautioned West against such a “misogynistic” message.

Now Kanye West is saying that isn’t true at all. He claims he had an “hourlong” conversation with Swift about the lyric and she “thought it was funny” and gave approval.

He goes on to say that the basic idea came from something Swift allegedly said about West making her famous when he notoriously interrupted her VMA acceptance speech in 2009.

Here are all of Kanye’s tweets about the song:

I did not diss Taylor Swift and I’ve never dissed her…

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 12, 2016

First thing is I’m an artist and as an artist I will express how I feel with no censorship

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 12, 2016

2nd thing I asked my wife for her blessings and she was cool with it

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 12, 2016

3rd thing I called Taylor and had a hour long convo with her about the line and she thought it was funny and gave her blessings

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 12, 2016

4th Bitch is an endearing term in hip hop like the word Nigga

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 12, 2016

5th thing I’m not even gone take credit for the idea… it’s actually something Taylor came up with …

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 12, 2016

She was having dinner with one of our friends who’s name I will keep out of this and she told him

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 12, 2016

I can’t be mad at Kanye because he made me famous! #FACTS

— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 12, 2016

