Kanye West says he's $US53 million in personal debt

As he unleashed his much-anticipated new album, “The Life of Pablo,” through an exclusive Tidal release, Kanye West said he’s deep in debt.

“I write this to you my brothers while still 53 million dollars in personal debt… Please pray we overcome… This is my true heart…” West tweeted.

He also seemed to ask Mark Zuckerberg to invest $1 billion in “Kanye West ideas.”

“The Life of Pablo” is only available on Tidal for a week, and then it will get a traditional release and show up on other streaming platforms.

Mark Zuckerberg invest 1 billion dollars into Kanye West ideas

Let’s dance in the streets. I am consumed by my purpose to help the world.

