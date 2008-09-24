Kanye West Creating Hip-Hop Muppet Show

Rapper, blogger, producer, and, last but certainly not least!, Paparazzi camera smasher Kanye West is branching out into television, joining with Comedy Central and the producers of Crank Yankers to create a hip-hop version of The Muppet Show called Alligator Boots.



The show, which has yet to be picked up, will also give West a new way to release and promote his music—not to mention make money off of the royalties—since all of the rapping puppets will be performing tracks by West and his protege Rhymefest.

We eagerly await more news about the show, most likely from West’s blog.

