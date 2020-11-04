Kanye West concedes presidential election after receiving just 60,000 votes, but teases Kanye 2024

Randall Hill/Reuters Rapper Kanye West at his first and only rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. July 19, 2020.

Kanye West conceded defeat with a tweet late Tuesday night where he wrote: “WELP, KANYE 2024.”

The rapper received around 60,000 votes in the 12 states where he was on the ballot, according to Deadline.

The state where he received the most votes was Tennessee (10,195).

@kanyewest/twitter Kanye West conceded defeat on Twitter.

West has since deleted that tweet and posted a new one that says “KANYE 2024” with the same picture.

The Grammy-winning rapper was only eligible on the ballot in 12 states and got around 60,000 votes, according to Deadline.

On Tuesday West wrote in his name on a Wyoming state ballot, which he tweeted. In another tweet, West wrote: “The first vote of my life. We are here to serve. We pray for every servant leader in the world.”

The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world ???? pic.twitter.com/UWSrKslCt1 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

West, 43, only did one campaign appearance and it was in Charleston, South Carolina back in July. He wore a bulletproof vest and at one point was seen crying. West was not on the ballot in South Carolina.

Running as a third-party candidate, West’s running mate was Michelle Tidball, 57, a spiritual coach.

As of late Tuesday night, West received a total of 59,731 votes according to the Associated Press. West received the most votes in Tennessee (10,195) and the least in Vermont (1,255).

Here’s the breakdown of votes by the 12 states where he was on the ballot as of late Tuesday night:

Arkansas: 4,040 Colorado: 6,127â€¨ Idaho: 3,092â€¨ Iowa: 3,197â€¨ Kentucky: 6,259â€¨ Louisiana: 4,894â€¨ Minnesota: 7,654 â€¨Mississippi: 3,117â€¨ Oklahoma: 5,590â€¨ Tennessee: 10,195â€¨ Utah: 4,311â€¨ Vermont: 1,255

