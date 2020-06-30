Kanye West claimed Kim Kardashian is officially a billionaire in a bizarre vegetable tribute post

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Kanye West posted a congratulatory message to his wife on Twitter.

Kanye West tweeted a congratulatory message to his wife Kim Kardashian West for “officially becoming a billionaire,” and included a photo of vegetables in the bizarre tribute.

West wrote: “You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family.”

Kardashian West just sold a stake in her beauty brand KKW Beauty to Coty Inc for $US200 million.

However, Forbes estimates that the deal leaves Kardashian West with a net worth of $US900 million, rather than a billion.

Kanye West tweeted that his wife Kim Kardashian has “officially” become a billionaire, along with a photo of some vegetables.

“I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire,” West wrote. “You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family.”

West finished his tribute to his wife by writing: “So blessed this is still life. So I made you this still life. We love you so much.”

I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family So blessed this is still life

So I made you this still life We love you so much pic.twitter.com/Vvtgzodnah — ye (@kanyewest) June 30, 2020

On June 29, Forbes reported that Kardashian West sold a stake in KKW Beauty, her beauty brand, to Coty Inc for $US200 million. However, Forbes estimates that the deal actually leaves Kardashian West with a net worth of $US900 million.

The deal leaves Kardashian West as the majority owner of KKW Beauty with a 72% stake in the company,

Similarly, Kardashian West’s sister Kylie Jenner sold 51% of Kylie Cosmetics to Coty for around $US1.2 billion earlier this year. Again, Forbes estimates that this left Jenner with a net worth of around $US900 million, like her sister.

Kardashian West herself hasn’t tweeted about the deal yet, although she did tweet that she was “so blessed and forever grateful” a few hours before her husband’s message.

So blessed and forever grateful ????????✨ pic.twitter.com/ipREFlY4vB — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 29, 2020

Kardashian West also tweeted about her daughter North’s birthday, which she said they were celebrating “Wyoming style.”

North’s 7th Birthday Wyoming Style ???? pic.twitter.com/dv8Q7BKjFd — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 29, 2020

Meanwhile, West himself teased new music from his upcoming album “God’s Country.”

KANYE WEST

ARTHUR JAFA

PROJECT 02

WASH US IN THE BLOOD

FROM THE FORTHCOMING ALBUM GOD'S COUNTRY TODAY STILL #WESTDAYEVER pic.twitter.com/QgjqDQjQdS — ye (@kanyewest) June 29, 2020

Read more:

